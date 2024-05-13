Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Update

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 125.0% from the April 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

Shares of KURRY stock remained flat at $32.48 during mid-day trading on Monday. 33 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,612. Kuraray has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.38.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

