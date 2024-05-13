Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Susquehanna increased their target price on Kyndryl from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KD

Kyndryl Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of KD traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.94. 971,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,641,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kyndryl has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day moving average of $20.17.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kyndryl will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KD. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 56,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 0.8% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Kyndryl by 32.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Kyndryl by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 64,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.