La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 123.9% from the April 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

La Rosa Stock Performance

La Rosa stock remained flat at $1.33 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 34,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,339. La Rosa has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.63.

La Rosa (NASDAQ:LRHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter.

La Rosa Company Profile

La Rosa Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates primarily in the residential real estate market in the United States. It delivers coaching services to its brokers and franchisee's brokers; franchises real estate brokerage agencies, and trains its sales agents to provide residential property management services to owners of single-family residential properties.

