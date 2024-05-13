Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,446,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,524 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.70% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $328,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.45, for a total value of $53,668.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,398.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,985 shares of company stock worth $12,302,964 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.14.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

NYSE:LH traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.84. 356,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 755,791. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.92. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $174.20 and a 12 month high of $234.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

Featured Articles

