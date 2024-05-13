Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Director Sells $2,040,850.00 in Stock

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of LAMR traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $119.22. The stock had a trading volume of 339,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,925. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $121.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.81 and a 200 day moving average of $107.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.98 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,255,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,871,000 after purchasing an additional 727,207 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,693,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 512,182 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,347,000 after buying an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAMR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

