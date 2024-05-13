Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) PT Raised to $4.00 at Barclays

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.50 to $2.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th.

SWIM stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 78,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,751. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Latham Group has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.83. The firm has a market cap of $438.01 million, a P/E ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Latham Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Latham Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Latham Group news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $75,984.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $811,736.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Latham Group news, General Counsel Patrick M. Sheller sold 10,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $31,814.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 139,164 shares in the company, valued at $424,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 24,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $75,984.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,736.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,383 shares of company stock valued at $165,868 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Latham Group by 113.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Latham Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Latham Group during the third quarter valued at $46,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

