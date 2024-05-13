LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.
LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.37. 75,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $76.49.
Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular
In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,967 shares of company stock worth $14,072,324. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.
About LeMaitre Vascular
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
