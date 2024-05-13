LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.

LeMaitre Vascular has raised its dividend by an average of 13.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. LeMaitre Vascular has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.5%.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

LeMaitre Vascular Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ LMAT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.37. 75,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,854. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88. LeMaitre Vascular has a 52-week low of $44.27 and a 52-week high of $76.49.

Insider Activity at LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. LeMaitre Vascular’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,500,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total value of $379,990.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,967 shares of company stock worth $14,072,324. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.