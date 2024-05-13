Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Sees Large Volume Increase

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,782,538 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 1,758,284 shares.The stock last traded at $19.43 and had previously closed at $16.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Lemonade in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Lemonade from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lemonade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Lemonade Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.14. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 30.30% and a negative net margin of 48.14%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lemonade

In other news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.54 per share, for a total transaction of $165,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lemonade

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HAP Trading LLC grew its position in Lemonade by 106.1% in the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 24,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade during the 1st quarter worth $477,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $3,100,000. Institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Further Reading

