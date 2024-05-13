Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stock Position Cut by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,386 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Lennar by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 651,924 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Lennar by 16.3% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,974,000 after acquiring an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,367,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.00 per share, with a total value of $247,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,863. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LEN traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $163.29. 47,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 5.47. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $172.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

