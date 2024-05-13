Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Down 2.7 %

Leon’s Furniture stock opened at C$21.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.24. Leon’s Furniture has a 12 month low of C$16.46 and a 12 month high of C$23.34.

Get Leon's Furniture alerts:

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$686.90 million for the quarter. Leon’s Furniture had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.19%. On average, analysts anticipate that Leon’s Furniture will post 2.0611111 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leon’s Furniture Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Leon’s Furniture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.64%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.64, for a total transaction of C$226,399.00. Company insiders own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. It operates in two segments, Leon's and The Brick. The company provides repair services for household furniture, electronics, and appliances; home office products; warranties; and credit insurance products, including life, dismemberment, disability, critical illness, and involuntary unemployment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.