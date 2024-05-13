LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Short Interest Update

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a drop of 60.8% from the April 15th total of 220,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NXCLF remained flat at $1.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $1.31.

LIFULL Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NXCLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LIFULL Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 0.44% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $55.46 million for the quarter.

LIFULL Co,Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan and internationally. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggests new lifestyles to people in Japan based on the refurbishment of abandoned houses; LIFULL Move, which provides rankings and reviews of moving companies; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Investment, a money lending website.

