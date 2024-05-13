Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Shares Gap Up to $1.08

Shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.08, but opened at $1.12. Lilium shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 1,214,231 shares trading hands.

Lilium Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Lilium

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lilium during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lilium in the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Longitude Cayman Ltd. boosted its stake in Lilium by 40.8% during the third quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 310,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Lilium N.V. engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It also provides aircraft manufacturer services, including training services, maintenance operations, material management and global distribution, flight operations support, ground service equipment, and digital solutions.

