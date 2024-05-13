Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Trading Down 3.5%

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.41. Approximately 185,652 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 457,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOMA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a 200-day moving average of $6.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.86 million, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $137.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,376,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after purchasing an additional 109,924 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 55,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,402 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,444,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

