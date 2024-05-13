L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 119.9% in April

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 119.9% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRLCY

L’Oréal Stock Up 0.5 %

L’Oréal Increases Dividend

OTCMKTS:LRLCY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $98.14. 62,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. L’Oréal has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $100.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.4219 per share. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.

About L’Oréal

(Get Free Report)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.