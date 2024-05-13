L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Short Interest Up 119.9% in April

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 119.9% from the April 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LRLCY
L’Oréal Stock Up 0.5 %
L’Oréal Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.4219 per share. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th.
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than L’Oréal
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.