Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Trading 10.9% Higher

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 10.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. 2,674,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 8,443,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.20 price objective (down from $3.50) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.45.

Luminar Technologies Stock Up 6.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $767.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.54.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 994,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 612,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 221,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,033,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,353,000 after purchasing an additional 543,313 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 172,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Luminar Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

