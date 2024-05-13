Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Senior Officer Chester See Sells 50,000 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00.

Lundin Gold Stock Performance

Lundin Gold stock traded down C$0.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$19.67. 131,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lundin Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.23 and a 12 month high of C$20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.87.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$259.63 million during the quarter. Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6468619 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.40%.

LUG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$24.50 to C$24.75 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research increased their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$20.90 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lundin Gold

About Lundin Gold

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.