Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Increased to C$17.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Eight Capital cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.49.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$16.03. 437,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,910. The company has a market cap of C$12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.68. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$8.18 and a 52-week high of C$16.51.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). Lundin Mining had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 0.8013972 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

