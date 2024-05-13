Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.74

Macquarie Group Limited (ASX:MQGPF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, May 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 1.742 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Macquarie Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.71.
Macquarie Group Stock Performance
About Macquarie Group
Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Macquarie Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.