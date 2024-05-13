MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MAG shares. StockNews.com upgraded MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 4.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,746,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,069,000 after purchasing an additional 406,335 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 361,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,465,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $12.70 on Monday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $8.19 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. On average, research analysts forecast that MAG Silver will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. develops and explores for precious metal properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the 44% owned Juanicipio property located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

