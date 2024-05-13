Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.63. Mannatech has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a negative return on equity of 19.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

