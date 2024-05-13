Manuel Chinea Sells 12,000 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Stock

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) EVP Manuel Chinea sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.70, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,456,700.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Popular stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.82. The stock had a trading volume of 34,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,042. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. Popular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.26 and a 52 week high of $91.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPOP. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Popular by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Popular by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Popular by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Popular by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Popular by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

BPOP has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

