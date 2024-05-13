Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 448,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 224,360 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.08% of Marathon Oil worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 127.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,527,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,639 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,692,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,527,000 after buying an additional 150,440 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,209,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 449,551 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,861,000 after acquiring an additional 76,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total value of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 73,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,981,684.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock worth $7,644,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.61. The company had a trading volume of 395,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,575,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.61.

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

