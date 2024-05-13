Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,171 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $240.13. 72,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,763. The company has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.24. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.13 and a 12 month high of $260.57.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 376.88% and a net margin of 12.00%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on MAR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 37,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.46, for a total transaction of $9,006,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last three months. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Featured Articles

