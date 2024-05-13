Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Masco has raised its dividend by an average of 27.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Masco to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco Stock Performance

MAS traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,653. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day moving average is $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $47.66 and a fifty-two week high of $78.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 865.37% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masco will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares in the company, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Masco

(Get Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.