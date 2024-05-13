Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Masonite International from $87.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and set a $133.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of Masonite International stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $132.77. 433,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.39 and its 200-day moving average is $108.07. Masonite International has a one year low of $76.87 and a one year high of $132.85.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76). Masonite International had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after acquiring an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

