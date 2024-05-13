Massimo Group’s (NASDAQ:MAMO) Quiet Period Set To End on May 13th

Massimo Group’s (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, May 13th. Massimo Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on April 2nd. The total size of the offering was $5,850,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During Massimo Group’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ MAMO opened at $4.23 on Monday. Massimo Group has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $4.66.

Massimo Group (NASDAQ:MAMO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter.

Massimo Group, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, distributes, and sells utility terrain vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, and pontoon and tritoon boats. It also offers motorcycles, scooters, golf carts, and go karts and balance bikes. In addition, the company provides product lines, such as EV chargers, electric coolers, power stations, and portable solar panels.

