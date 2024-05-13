Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $83.00 at Mizuho

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.17. 333,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,359,468. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 3.33. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.99 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 121.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

