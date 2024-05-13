Matthew Mcgrew Sells 46,377 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total value of $11,735,699.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,305,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,689,391. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $182.09 and a 1-year high of $259.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.32. The company has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danaher

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 62,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC bought a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.31.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

