Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW) Insider Purchases £3,602.40 in Stock

Mattioli Woods plc (LON:MTW – Get Free Report) insider Michael Wright purchased 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 790 ($9.92) per share, with a total value of £3,602.40 ($4,525.63).

Mattioli Woods Stock Up 0.3 %

LON MTW opened at GBX 790 ($9.92) on Monday. Mattioli Woods plc has a 1 year low of GBX 481 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 800 ($10.05). The stock has a market capitalization of £410.72 million, a PE ratio of 4,157.89, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 774.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 655.69.

Get Mattioli Woods alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 870 ($10.93) target price on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 875 ($10.99) price objective on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mattioli Woods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattioli Woods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.