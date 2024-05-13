Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) Receives $6.59 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

MAXN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James cut Maxeon Solar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAXN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies stock opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.41. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

