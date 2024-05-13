MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Bought by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MELI. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,805.00.

Shares of MELI stock traded down $13.05 on Monday, hitting $1,680.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,825.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,508.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,557.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

