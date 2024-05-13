Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Insider Acquires £58,590 in Stock

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) insider Phil Machray purchased 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £58,590 ($73,605.53).

Merit Group Stock Performance

Merit Group stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Monday. Merit Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market cap of £15.57 million, a PE ratio of -541.67 and a beta of 0.26.

Merit Group Company Profile

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

