Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT) Insider Acquires £58,590 in Stock

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) insider Phil Machray purchased 93,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79) per share, for a total transaction of £58,590 ($73,605.53).
Merit Group Stock Performance
Merit Group stock opened at GBX 65 ($0.82) on Monday. Merit Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 42 ($0.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 75 ($0.94). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 62.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The company has a market cap of £15.57 million, a PE ratio of -541.67 and a beta of 0.26.
Merit Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Merit Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Merit Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.