MetisDAO (METIS) Price Tops $56.68 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $56.68 or 0.00089825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $320.49 million and approximately $9.48 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011549 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010855 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001417 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,073.37 or 0.99955063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012939 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,654,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,654,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 55.60225092 USD and is down -4.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $7,461,450.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

