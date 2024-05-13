Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Price Target Increased to $1,200.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.19% from the stock’s current price.

MTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

MTD stock traded down $61.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,449.04. The stock had a trading volume of 209,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,547. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,287.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,193.77. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,514.82.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 40 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $763,764,000 after acquiring an additional 360,786 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,847,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,589,000 after buying an additional 95,421 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after buying an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 854.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 74,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,617,000 after acquiring an additional 66,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

