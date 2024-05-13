MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0205 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock remained flat at $5.26 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,986. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

