Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Up 1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $145.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Micron Technology traded as high as $124.11 and last traded at $122.46. 7,911,570 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 19,794,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.24.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MU. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total value of $583,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,817 shares in the company, valued at $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 377,207 shares of company stock worth $42,681,947 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a PE ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day moving average is $91.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

