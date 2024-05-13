MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading Down 4%

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $38.78 and last traded at $38.90. 429,446 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,216,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.54.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.84.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.