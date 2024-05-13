Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.54

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $80.54 and last traded at $80.13, with a volume of 2167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTX. Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTX

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $534.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.55 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 12,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.48, for a total transaction of $923,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,850,055.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $87,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,006,017.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Minerals Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Minerals Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.