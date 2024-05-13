Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the April 15th total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 110,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NERV. StockNews.com cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Minerva Neurosciences from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Minerva Neurosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NERV

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NERV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.46. 2,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $17.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.27. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $13.49.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About Minerva Neurosciences

(Get Free Report)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.