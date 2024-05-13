MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INKT traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,289,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97. MiNK Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.04.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of MiNK Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

