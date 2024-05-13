Mizuho Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $156.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EOG

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.57. The stock had a trading volume of 703,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,854. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $106.32 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.5% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 448.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,763 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $61,575,000 after purchasing an additional 397,173 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 1.9% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $1,309,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 12.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,548 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.