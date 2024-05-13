Mizuho Boosts Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Price Target to $10.00

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.60 to $7.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,734,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,686,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $7.80.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,352,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $256,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,735,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,330,974 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,407,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

