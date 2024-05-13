Mizuho Increases Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target to $176.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Mizuho from $173.00 to $176.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $161.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.60.

NYSE VLO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $156.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,846. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $105.66 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy will post 18.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,229,000 after purchasing an additional 54,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

