Mizuho Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $84.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $73.00 to $56.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,522,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,215. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12-month low of $48.82 and a 12-month high of $313.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.48. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,966.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 15.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 402,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

