Mizuho Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $142.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s previous close.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.94.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

NYSE COP traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,093,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,708. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $97.42 and a twelve month high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.66. The firm has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock valued at $87,615,169. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

