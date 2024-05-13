Mizuho Raises Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target to $33.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Mizuho from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRO

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $26.46. 1,509,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,585,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $21.81 and a 1-year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 36,094 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $997,999.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 140,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 51,389 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $1,417,822.51. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,104.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 281,332 shares of company stock valued at $7,644,903 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Marathon Oil by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 81,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,751,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,146,794,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835,604 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 14,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.