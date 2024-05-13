Mizuho Trims Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Target Price to $8.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RVNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.75.

NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 660,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,882. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.12.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $69.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.02 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Dwight Moxie sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $40,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,587.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 9,361 shares of Revance Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $47,179.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,036.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,089 shares of company stock valued at $143,642. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Revance Therapeutics by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 26,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 40.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 326,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 93,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

