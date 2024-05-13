MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Gap Down to $130.50

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $130.50, but opened at $124.00. MKS Instruments shares last traded at $122.43, with a volume of 198,256 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.75.

MKS Instruments Trading Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.69.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.30%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathleen Flaherty Burke sold 7,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $910,737.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,284,147.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $33,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,242,646. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,776 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,307. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

