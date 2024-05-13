Moonbeam Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $235.17 million and $4.84 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00052028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00011607 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00018679 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00013498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00008439 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,118,509,412 coins and its circulating supply is 863,254,698 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

