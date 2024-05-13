Morgan Stanley Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $216.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $216.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $222.65.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.58. 767,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,776. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.56. The stock has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,877,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 87,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $253,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 19,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,408,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 997,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $229,541,000 after buying an additional 21,542 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

